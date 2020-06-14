Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Songs by late Donegal singer released by family

Carrigart singer Paddy Cullen was well known around the county and further afield

Songs by late Donegal singer released by family

Reporter:

Declan Magee

An album by a much-loved Donegal singer has been released online by his family almost three years after his death.
Carrigart singer Paddy Cullen was well known around the county and further afield. A regular figure on the live music scene he was known for a repertoire that was brimming with songs from around the county.
Twelve songs by the singer which were recorded for an album 25 years ago have just been released on Spotify and iTunes after his family received requests from Donegal and around the world for access to his music.
Paddy’s son Daniel enlisted the help of his brother-in-law Ruairí Friel (a member of Donegal band In Their Thousands) to release 12 of his best-known songs which featured on the album Deep Shiphaven Bay in 1995.
The title of the album refers to what is known today as Sheephaven Bay but Daniel said his father insisted the original name of the bay had become lost.
“Shiphaven Bay is the right name. People always know it as Sheephaven but he always said back in the history books it was called Shiphaven and he was adamant that’s what it should be called,” Daniel said.
Five thousand copies of the 1995 album were sold with half of the proceeds going to the Donegal Hospice and Mevagh fire station.
“The album sold out and we have had a lot of requests in the last couple of years from people who wanted to hear his music.”

Songs from Donegal
The songs that have been released come from across Donegal including Gweedore, Rosgill and Inishowen as well as Derry.
“We had the original master tape and Ruairí managed to get it remastered and digitised and find the publishing rights for all of the songs.”

Messages of thanks
Although the album was only released online this week, Daniel - who is from a family of seven who all play music and sing - said they have already received messages from fans of his father’s music from the US and UK thanking them for making the songs available.
There are another 30 or more songs that he hopes can be released in the future, Daniel said.
“This is a way to keep his music alive and keep the memory of his music.
“We are over the moon that we have been able to do it. The songs were gone because all of the CDs were gone but it is great that they are there now for all time.
“We want to thank everyone around the county who inquired about his music and encouraged us from Clonmany to Arrnamore and everywhere in between.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie