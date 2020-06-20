Donegal musician Sarah E Cullen joins the RCC as one of its June 2020 Virtual Artists-in-Residence

The Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny is delighted to announce Sarah E Cullen as one of its June Virtual Artists-in-Residence.

Sarah will introduce her musical project, The Reflection Box, which is the expression of a varied and eclectic musical experience by the artist.

Over the next four weeks, Sarah will give an insight into the inspiration behind The Reflection Box and what’s in store from the project for music lovers.

Having already created soundscapes for BBC productions, cut many tracks as a session musician and multi-instrumentalist, and provided signature atmospheric qualities to other records, this new project represents the Carrigart artist’s imagining and reimaginings of scenes of real-life and magic in the every day, mirrored in The Reflection Box.

The Reflection Box deals with the typical lyrical themes of love, loss and life, all from the unique perspective of the studio, stage and silent observer.

“The Reflection Box is encompassing various ideas, namely, that a single artist can appear in various roles: singer/writer/bass/piano, i.e different reflections of the same musical experience/person,” Sarah said.

“It also was a way for me to refer to the diverse meanings of reflection, e.g reflection can denote contemplation, which is vital to any creative endeavour, and also its opposite, reflection as mirror image, which is more prevalent in this world of selfies and the attention industry, and actively discourages contemplation. Songwriting can be either of the two; It can be a contemplation or a commentary.”

Sarah has released two singles to-date under the moniker of The Reflection Box – Bob Dylan’s Buckets Of Rain and the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic For What It’s Worth – favourites re-imagined by the artist.

The Reflection Box album, due for release in the near future, was started at Amberville Studios, Co Antrim, and is currently being finished at Attica Recording Studios in Termon.

“I’m very grateful to Ruairi Friel, Declan McClafferty, Gerry Morgan, Tommy McLaughlin, Orri McBrearty, Ben McAuley and Enda Walsh for providing help, guidance and musical expertise during the whole process.

“I’m delighted to be asked to take part in the RCC Virtual Artist-in-Residence series as it will provide a welcome motivation to create a song/instrumental every week, and also the chance to reimagine some favourite covers, as well,” she said.