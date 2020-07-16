Allingham Festival goes digital with summer online virtual concert

The Allingham Festival is producing its first online concert as the organisers look ahead to a digital festival in the autumn.

The virtual concert will be live-streamed at 9pm on Thursday, July 16 on the Allingham Facebook channel and on YouTube in association with the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon.

The event is in place of the festival’s usual summer repertoire and will include music, poetry and theatre.

The organisers are planning to run a full programme of digital events for the festival in November.

Favourite performers

The concert will feature new contributors and favourite performers from past Allingham festivals.

Tom Sigafoos, PRO of the Allingham Arts Association, said the online concert is an extension of the tradition of summer events hosted by the festival.

“In past years we’ve organised summer events as well as the Allingham Festival – poetry readings, films, and cookery schools. We’re extending that tradition with the Virtual Allingham Concert. And this year a midsummer concert feels like a timely enterprise,” he said.

“Hopefully some poetry, music and drama will be welcome after four months of Sundays.

“We appreciate the partnership of the Abbey Arts Centre in encouraging and promoting the Virtual Allingham Concert.”

The artists who will feature include Marie Askin, an international award-winning pianist who will perform Fields of Gold. Her piano stylings have graced many Allingham Festivals as well as the Ballyshannon-based recordings of the popular Sunday Miscellany programme on RTÉ 1.



Shakespeare

The Ballyshannon Summer Shakespeare Group will perform scenes from Much Ado About Nothing,”

featuring actor and producer Sean Donegan.

Also appearing will be Monica Corish, award-winning writer of poetry, short stories and memoir. In past years Monica has organised and hosted the Allingham Flash Fiction and Poetry Awards. Her published poetry collections include Slow Mysteries, Gleanings and A Dying Language, and her poems and stories appear regularly in Africa Magazine.

Musical performances will include Irish singer, writer, artist and educator Grainne McMenamin.

Her performances are influenced by contemporary and historical folk music, often including songs of protest or social justice.

After earning her fine arts degree, Grainne was based in Germany and England before her 2019 return to Donegal.

Eamon Travers, a music graduate, an accomplished pianist, drummer and guitarist will also take part in the concert.

A member of the acclaimed group Hatchlings, he is also a songwriter and music composer. He is in demand as a session musician and accompanist. He has also provided technical video production assistance on several Virtual Allingham Concert sequences.

Grainne McMenamin

Music

Another contributor will be Ballyshannon native Shauna Mullin, who takes inspiration from her grand-uncle Paddy Tunney and her mother Bridie. Shauna is an All Ireland winner, with influences including June Tabor and Dolores Keane in her repertoire.

She has toured throughout Ireland and the UK, Europe and the US with the David Munnelly Band, with Danu and as a solo artist.

Accompanying Shauna will be Damien McGeehan who follows in the footsteps of a long line of great Donegal fiddlers, adding his own graceful style to the fast-paced energy for which Donegal music is famous.

He has performed as part of the hugely-successful group Fidil and has released his own highly-regarded solo album, The Tin Fiddle.

Damien McGeehan



Poet and writer

Spoken word content will include poet, writer and lawyer John O'Donnell.

His work has appeared in many publications, including The Stinging Fly and the Hennessy Book of Irish Fiction. His awards include the Irish National Poetry Prize, the Ireland Funds Prize and the Hennessy Poetry Award.

He has also won the Hennessy Award for Fiction and the Cuirt International New Fiction Prize.

A new film by Emer O’Shea, A Little Touch of Magic, will be shown. Emer’s wildlife photos have featured on TV3, RTÉ 1 and all national Irish newspapers. She was nominated to represent Donegal County Council as a judge in the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Competition in 2019. At Emer’s recent exhibition To the Waters and the Wild in Dublin, wildlife broadcaster Dr Wanna Ni Lamhna described her images as “stunning and superb”.

The concert will also feature Chris Sparks, a political theorist from Hackney who now lives in Sligo. He has published books and articles about social uncertainty and the politics of fear. He now finds that everything that was once theory seems to be becoming reality, which is why he now writes poetry.

Olive Travers, a frequent contributor to the RTÉ Radio One Sunday Miscellany Programme, will also feature. Olive also facilitates creative writing workshops including many at Allingham Festivals. She draws on her background in clinical psychology in her workshops and her individual mentoring of writers and artists.