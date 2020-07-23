Donegal’s Earagail Arts Festival draws to a close with socially-distanced and live events

Following a full online series of events, Earagail Arts Festival closes its 2020 programme with a sold-out socially distanced event with Little John Nee.

If you are in Letterkenny this afternoon (Thursday), Dunfanaghy (Friday), or Gortahork on Saturday, keep an eye out for the affable performer on his current Tilt of The Sky Pop-Up Tour, taking the theatre experience to the streets.

The festival’s final weekend of Srutháin (Small Streams) begins tonight (Thursday), July 23, with Fidil who premiere a new piece recorded with the A Capella App on the Earagail Arts YouTube Channel, and Highland Radio, at 8pm.

Also part of the 2020 festivities has been a new annual series of events presented by Donegal County Council with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

NW Culture Exchange is a symposium which aims to facilitate a collaborative planning approach to programming, delivery and evaluation across the arts, culture and heritage sector in the North West of Ireland.

Responding to current events and building on programming already in development, the 2020 symposium has focused on two key strands: Audiences and Industry.

This morning (Thursday) at 11am, director of arts production company Artichoke, Helen Marriage will speak about how arts and culture will be an essential regeneration tool for cities and communities as the world adjusts to living with Covid 19.

Tomorrow, Friday, in the final free event of this year’s series of symposium events at 11am, After the Interval: Act 2, will take a look at the findings of a recent survey which asked how people felt about returning to arts events, booking tickets now and in the future and missing out on live events during lockdown.

Elma Orkestra and Ryan Vail

Elma Orkestra and Ryan Vail present a special edition of their award-winning collaborative project Borders on Friday night at 10pm. Following on from a hugely successful 2019, the highly-respected Northern Irish artists recorded Borders from a secret, outdoor Donegal location where the land meets the sea and frontiers fuse for the online edition of the festival.

Elma Orkestra and Ryan Vail present a special edition of their award-winning collaborative project Borders on Friday night at 10pm



On Saturday, July 25, at 8pm Earagail Arts Festival, Colmcille and Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde present the Irish and Scots Gàidhlig event, Baird Nua-Aoiseacha / Bàird an Latha An-diugh: Le Sruth Líonta (Modern Bards: Tiding it into Port).

Join the festival on a poetic journey to Gabhla (Gola Island) on a currach with Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde steering the way.

Share the voyage with poets and artists from both Irish and Scottish shores. A multidisciplinary online celebration of the sea we share and the art that unites us.

A seafaring journey of poetry with Rona Dhòmhnallach, Máire Dinny Wren, Gillebrìde MacMillan and Rody Gorman together with the artist Kim Sharkey.

The festival is delighted to close the 2020 programme with a sold-out live, socially distanced event at Rathmullan House on Sunday, July 26 with Little John Nee which will hopefully mark a return of the physical, multi-sensory theatre experience.

Earagail Arts Festival is supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland and Wild Atlantic Way. Visit eaf.ie for full details



