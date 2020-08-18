A well-known and talented writer selected to contest Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin in the literary competition at Oireachtas na Gaeilge

Writer Máire 'Dinny' Wren has been the recipient of many worthy literary awards so it will come as no surprise to many that the Gaoth Dobhair-based poet has been shortlisted for the coveted Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin awards.

The awards are part of the literary competition which are run annually by Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

Work that is shortlisted for the Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin award is recognised as being among the best work to be published recently, on the Irish market.

Máire said she is delighted to have been selected.

Her book, entitled 'Tine Ghealáin' is published by Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde's company Éabhlóid and is also established in Gaoth Dobhair.

Éabhlóid published her collection of short stories, "Go mbeinnse choíche saor," in 2016. Her work has been published in Duillí Éireann, Comhar, an tUltach, Feasta, Poblachd na mBárd The Bramley, Strokestown Poetry Anthology 3 and four of her stories were published by Éabhlóid in the short story collection, 'Go dtí an lá bán' in 2012.

Máire has won many literary prizes over the years, including Comórtas Filíochta Uí Néill in 2011, the Gael Linn poetry competition Ó Phéann na nGael in 2016, comórtas filíochta Focail Aniar Aduaidh/North West Words in 2017.

One of her poems was on the short list for Duais de hÍde in 2019. Her exquisite poem 'Ag Iompar na nAmhrán' won first place in the Irish poetry category at the Kinsale Literary Festival.