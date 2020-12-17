Documentary celebrates career of Moya Brennan

A new documentary is marking 50 years in the music business for one of Donegal’s most acclaimed musicians.

This year marks 50 years in the music business for the first lady of Celtic music, Moya Brennan.

In the TG4 documentary, the Clannad singer looks back on a fascinating 50 years of song.

The scope of Moya Brennan’s success as a performer is staggering. As a solo artist, she has won an Emmy, been nominated for two Grammys, performed for presidents and Popes and has featured on the soundtrack of the biggest movie of all time, Titanic. As a member of Clannad, she recorded 17 albums, won a Grammy, a Bafta and an Ivor Novello Award.

Moya Brennan with Clannad in 1973

She has collaborated with everyone from Bono to Bruce Hornsby and the Theme from Harry’s Game remains the only Irish language single to make the UK top ten. Bono once said of her: “I think Máire has one of the greatest voices the human ear has ever experienced”.

The scope of her international success is incredible and yet she has remained committed to her Donegal roots and Gaeltacht heritage.

The deeply personal documentary features exclusive interviews and performances with Moya and her family as well as contributions from the cream of Irish musical talent, including Paul Brady, Imelda May, Damien Dempsey, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and many others, this is a landmark musical documentary.

Moya, which has been produced by Dearg Films for TG4, will be broadcast on TG4 on December 29 at 9.20pm.