Host of Donegal musical talent lined up for virtual St Patrick's Day event from Letterkenny

A host of top musicians from Donegal are taking part in a virtual St Patrick’s Day celebration that will invite a worldwide audience to Letterkenny.



The Regional Cultural Centre and Letterkenny Chamber are presenting the online celebration which will feature some of Donegal’s best musical talents, Irish dancers, and a late night live-streamed after party. The event will broadcast live on Highland Radio from 8pm on St Patrick’s Day.

'Quality concert'



Michael Margey, President of Letterkenny Chamber welcoming this virtual concert said: “St Patrick’s Day kicks off the year for many of us and as we can’t have the parade weaving its way through Letterkenny this year we are delighted to work with these fantastic Donegal artists to celebrate together while still apart. The collaboration with the Regional Cultural Centre has been tremendous, their expertise will result in a quality concert, not to be missed.”



The event will feature professionally-filmed live sets from Pat Gallagher of Goats Don’t Shave, Tanya McCole, Megan Nic Ruairí, Brendan Quinn, Seamus McGuire and Steve Cooney, Martin Orr and Sailor Bill.

Donegal’s Goats Don’t Shave are famous for the iconic hit Las Vegas (in the Hills of Donegal), which is still one of Irish folk rock’s most instantly recognisable songs.

Frontman and songwriter Pat Gallagher’s songs have been recorded by many artists all over the world.

Hailing from Ardara, Tanya McCole has wowed audiences at home and abroad with her vocal style, song-writing capabilities and flair for interpreting songs of others.

She has performed with Sharon Shannon, Mundy, Shane MacGowan and toured with Grammy award winner John Prine.

Megan Nic Ruairí embodies a massive sense of pride for her Irish heritage despite being born in London and raised in Nottingham, England. With most of her songs written from a piano facing the sea, the musician has always struck inspiration from the beautiful landscapes of her current home in Rann na Feirste. So much so, that the seascapes heard on her debut single were recorded below her house tying her art to that which inspires her, accentuating an integral aspect of the song.



Country music legend Brendan Quinn started in the music business playing guitar with The Malachi Doris Céilí Band at the age of 15. While playing in various Irish showbands like The Breakaways and The Signs, he recorded Kris Kristofferson’s Help Me Make It Through The Night in 1969 which received extensive airplay in Ireland, and 1972 saw Brendan with an Irish Number 1. He has since had plenty of more Number 1 hits in Ireland and toured extensively through North America and Europe with The Bluebirds and later The Kicking Mule.



Seamus McGuire is a Sligo born, Letterkenny adopted, world-class fiddle player with groups such as Buttons and Bows and The West Ocean String Quartet, he will be joined for the first time by one of the most influential all-time Irish traditional guitarists, Steve Cooney. In 2020 Cooney was given the RTÉ Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement Award. Both Seamus and Steve have seen their 2020 album releases being named amongst the Top 5 Trad Albums of the Year by The Irish Times.



Letterkenny singer-songwriter Martin Orr is well known throughout Donegal for performing with his brilliant group The Honky Tonk Heroes but also for his community spirit and fundraising efforts for so many local charities and causes.



Sailor Bill is a four piece Irish rock band, playing a blend of rock with a hint of celtic flare, all the energy of a traditional session with the raw power of rock n roll, a perfect to soundtrack your St. Patrick’s Day!

As an additional treat, there will also be performances from Irish dancers Eoghan Boyce and Sophia Whoriskey, while the festivities will be closed out in style with a late night live-streamed after party featuring popular Letterkenny DJs, Daithi Ramsay and Marty McIntyre.



