Award-winning Cloich Cheann Fhaola poet given prestigious position

Cloich Cheann Fhaola poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin has been named as editor of the latest edition of The Stony Thursday Book.

Annemarie, whose publications include Bloodroot, Doire Press, 2017, Town, The Salvage Press, 2018, and The Poison Glen, The Gallery Press, 2021, will join a list of distinguished writers who have edited one of Ireland’s longest-running literary journals.

Founded by Limerick poets John Liddy and Jim Burke in 1975 this latest edition will be its 44th, No.18 in the new series.

The Stony Thursday Poetry Book is funded by Limerick City and County Council and The Arts Council.

The Stony Thursday Book is seeking submissions from local, national and international poets for its next issue, to be published in Spring 2022.

Annemarie Ní Churreáin said: “It is a thrill to be named editor of this year’s Stony Thursday Book. As we begin to emerge out of the pandemic and into new light, this book will create a space for poems that reflect, challenge and inspire.

“I’m energised by the deep-rooted tradition of writing in Limerick, by the work of previous editors and contributors of the book, and by the vision and commitment of Limerick City and County Council’s Arts Office.

“I look forward to the journey ahead. Let us work together to create a book that celebrates and extends the rich culture in Limerick of poet’s and poetry.”

The Stony Thursday Book has been edited by poets such as Mark Whelan, Kevin Byrne, Patrick Bourke, Knute Skinner, Thomas McCarthy, Ciarán O’Driscoll, Mary Coll, Jo Slade, Paddy Bushe, Peter Sirr, Mary O’Donnell, John Davies, Nessa O’Mahony and Martin Dyar.

Dr Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “Limerick City and County Council is delighted to work with Annemarie as this year’s editor of the Stony Thursday Poetry Book.

“We look forward to working with her to bring the Poetry Book to fruition.

“The Stony Thursday Poetry Book brings the work of poets from around the world to audiences and is a key aspect of Ireland’s poetry community and it will be hugely interesting to see how Annemarie puts her unique stamp on the publication.”

Submissions for inclusion in The Stony Thursday Book is online through https://limerickarts.submit.com.

Submissions will close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 8.