Search

16/11/2021

Award-winning Cloich Cheann Fhaola poet given prestigious position

Award-winning Cloich Cheann Fhaola poet given prestigious position

Credit Enda Rowan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Cloich Cheann Fhaola poet Annemarie Ní Churreáin has been named as editor of the latest edition of The Stony Thursday Book.
Annemarie, whose publications include Bloodroot, Doire Press, 2017, Town, The Salvage Press, 2018, and The Poison Glen, The Gallery Press, 2021, will join a list of distinguished writers who have edited one of Ireland’s longest-running literary journals.
Founded by Limerick poets John Liddy and Jim Burke in 1975 this latest edition will be its 44th, No.18 in the new series.
The Stony Thursday Poetry Book is funded by Limerick City and County Council and The Arts Council.
The Stony Thursday Book is seeking submissions from local, national and international poets for its next issue, to be published in Spring 2022.
Annemarie Ní Churreáin said: “It is a thrill to be named editor of this year’s Stony Thursday Book. As we begin to emerge out of the pandemic and into new light, this book will create a space for poems that reflect, challenge and inspire.
“I’m energised by the deep-rooted tradition of writing in Limerick, by the work of previous editors and contributors of the book, and by the vision and commitment of Limerick City and County Council’s Arts Office.
“I look forward to the journey ahead. Let us work together to create a book that celebrates and extends the rich culture in Limerick of poet’s and poetry.”
The Stony Thursday Book has been edited by poets such as Mark Whelan, Kevin Byrne, Patrick Bourke, Knute Skinner, Thomas McCarthy, Ciarán O’Driscoll, Mary Coll, Jo Slade, Paddy Bushe, Peter Sirr, Mary O’Donnell, John Davies, Nessa O’Mahony and Martin Dyar.
Dr Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “Limerick City and County Council is delighted to work with Annemarie as this year’s editor of the Stony Thursday Poetry Book.
“We look forward to working with her to bring the Poetry Book to fruition.
“The Stony Thursday Poetry Book brings the work of poets from around the world to audiences and is a key aspect of Ireland’s poetry community and it will be hugely interesting to see how Annemarie puts her unique stamp on the publication.”
Submissions for inclusion in The Stony Thursday Book is online through https://limerickarts.submit.com.
Submissions will close at 5pm on Wednesday, December 8.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media