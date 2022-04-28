Search

28 Apr 2022

Ireland's Eurovision hopeful among guests joining Tubridy on this week's Late Late Show

28 Apr 2022 4:29 PM

The line-up for this week's Late Late Show includes a GAA legend, an Irish bestselling author and Ireland's Eurovision hopeful for 2022. 

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by the mastermind behind Dublin’s five-in-a-row and one of Gaelic Football’s greatest ever managers.

Jim Gavin is now leading a very different life, chairing an upcoming Citizens' Assembly on a directly elected mayor of Dublin. But with his football career as well as his experience as a military pilot and work with the Irish Aviation Authority, not to mention a Freedom of the City of Dublin award…he’s the right man for the job. He'll join Ryan to speak about his role and much more. 

Author Cecelia Ahern will speak with Ryan about her TV adaptation of Roar, her book of short stories. Produced by and starring Nicole Kidman, it has made headlines this week and ruffled quite a few feathers.   

As she prepares to fly to Italy to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, Brooke Scullion will be in-studio to perform her dancefloor anthem 'That's Rich'. 

Derry girl Brooke will chat with Ryan about her life since winning The Late Late Show Eurosong in February and how she is feeling about her upcoming performance at the Eurovision Semi-Final in Turin on May 12, with Irish hopes pinned on her entry to make the finals this year. 

Plus, the Late Late will have music from the energetic Irish alt-folk group Moxie, who will perform 'The Place Above'. 

Watch the show on RTÉ One tomorrow (Friday April 29) at 9.35pm. 

Local News

