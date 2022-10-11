Blink-182 announce 2023 Irish gig

Blink-182 have confirmed that they are coming to Ireland next year as part of their upcoming world tour.
The American rock band will perform in Dublin's 3Arena on September 5, 2023, and also stage a concert in Belfast the night before.
It’s true! Tom is back and @blink182 have announced a 2023 World Tour! They’re coming to @SSEBelfastArena on 4 September & @3ArenaDublin on 5 September 2023 with special guests @thestorysofarca— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 11, 2022
Get tickets on Monday at 10am - https://t.co/T9qsMRkzxV pic.twitter.com/J1mMpUZOFC
Tickets for the gig go on general sale on Ticketmaster on Monday, October 17, at 10am.
