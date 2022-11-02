Search

02 Nov 2022

Wicklow-filmed Netflix series scrapped after two seasons

Wicklow-filmed Netflix series scrapped after two seasons

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

02 Nov 2022 3:49 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

The Netflix series Fate: The Winx Saga, which was largely filmed in County Wicklow, has been scrapped after just two seasons.

Filmed at Killruddery House in Bray, Fate: The Winx Saga premiered globally on Netflix in January of 2021.

Series boss Brian Young announced the news on Instagram, where he said:  "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga," he wrote.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.

He continued: "I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters.

"I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching.

Mr Young concluded: "It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully we'll see each other again in the future."

Filming of the second season in the summer of 2021, and it premiered on Netflix last September.

Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action adaptation of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by animator and comic book author Iginio Straffi.

In the original animated series, the main character is a fairy warrior named Bloom, who enrolls at Alfea College to train and hone her skills.

Winx Club, which proved to be especially popular with young girls, ran from 2004 to 2009, and was revived again from 2011 to 2019 by Nickelodeon, who brought in singers such as  Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande to voice certain characters.

The Netflix adaptation was created to be a more mature take on the series, featuring graphic violence, drug references, sexual relationships, and overall covering darker themes such as murder, trauma and genocide.

This decision garnered notably divided some fans, who felt that the series did not capture the spirit of the original series. It also appeared in Netflix's most-watched charts over its two seasons.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media