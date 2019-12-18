Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Due to a very significant number of flu cases in the North West so far this year, Letterkenny University Hospital is asking for the public’s assistance to prevent the spread of infection from the flu and to minimise the chances of it being brought into the hospital.

The hospital is reminding members of the public that visiting restrictions remain in place and they should not visit the hospital.

Seán Murphy, general manager at the hospital said: “We are appealing to people to co-operate with the visiting restrictions so that we can protect the many very sick patients in the hospital.

“In exceptional cases only, family members may arrange an appointment with the ward manager to visit critically ill patients. To arrange an appointment, please call the hospital on (074) 9125888 and ask to be put through to the manager on the ward who will decide if an appointment to visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward or the welfare of the visitors.

“We understand that it is difficult for people not to visit family and friends particularly as the visiting restrictions have been in place for more than two weeks now. However, anyone carrying the flu virus can spread it for one-two days before developing symptoms and up to five days after symptoms develop. You may be spreading the flu and not even know it.

“Our staff are working very hard to care for the many seriously ill patients in the hospital and we need to do everything we can to support them and protect our patients from additional risks of the flu virus.

“We are appealing to people to co-operate with hospital staff. Visitors who arrive without prior agreement from the ward manager will be asked to leave. This is necessary to protect the many very sick patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. It is critical that their care and treatment is not further complicated by the flu," he said.