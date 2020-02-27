Get motivated and shed the pounds at a Donegal-based clinic

A qualified nutritionist with a BSc Honours Degree in human nutrition, Niamh O’Donnell began working for Motivation Weight Management in Letterkenny, in 2016.

The well-established Motivation Clinic has been open for over a decade and is going from strength to strength.

Last year, Niamh relocated her newly refurbished clinic to the Glencar Shopping Centre. The move proved a positive one and ignited huge interest in the Motivation Weight Management programme. Locals began to attend the clinic and now enjoy the benefits of the programme.

'Life-changing for clients'

A keen enthusiast for health and well being Niamh has completed an additional course in Biomedical Science and is currently undertaking an additional course in Sports Nutrition QQ1 Level 6.

She said: “After my first year with Motivation, I soon realised how much I loved my job. The programme and services offered at Motivation were proving life-changing for clients.”

Niamh enjoys seeing people happy and is exceptionally passionate about her work so when the opportunity arose in 2018 to become a franchise owner of the clinic she was delighted to accept.

“For anyone who is struggling with their weight and unsure on their next step, check us out. Our programme will provide you with the necessary tools you need to lose weight and enable you to maintain it,” she said.

Contact the clinic on 087 0915936 or email them on letterkenny@motivation.ie and check out their website for more information.