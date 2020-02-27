Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Get motivated and shed the pounds at a Donegal-based clinic

'The services offered at Motivation were proving life-changing for clients'

Get motivated and shed the pounds at a Donegal-based clinic

Niamh O'Donnell

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A qualified nutritionist with a BSc Honours Degree in human nutrition, Niamh O’Donnell began working for Motivation Weight Management in Letterkenny, in 2016.
The well-established Motivation Clinic has been open for over a decade and is going from strength to strength.
Last year, Niamh relocated her newly refurbished clinic to the Glencar Shopping Centre. The move proved a positive one and ignited huge interest in the Motivation Weight Management programme. Locals began to attend the clinic and now enjoy the benefits of the programme.

'Life-changing for clients'
A keen enthusiast for health and well being Niamh has completed an additional course in Biomedical Science and is currently undertaking an additional course in Sports Nutrition QQ1 Level 6.
She said: “After my first year with Motivation, I soon realised how much I loved my job. The programme and services offered at Motivation were proving life-changing for clients.”
Niamh enjoys seeing people happy and is exceptionally passionate about her work so when the opportunity arose in 2018 to become a franchise owner of the clinic she was delighted to accept.
“For anyone who is struggling with their weight and unsure on their next step, check us out. Our programme will provide you with the necessary tools you need to lose weight and enable you to maintain it,” she said.
Contact the clinic on 087 0915936 or email them on letterkenny@motivation.ie and check out their website for more information.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie