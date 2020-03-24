Donegal gardaí receive reports that a number of pubs continue to open despite current situation

Gardaí have received reports of non-compliance in relation to pubs remaining closed in Donegal.

The Crime Prevention Officer for the county, Sergeant Paul Wallace said that gardaí have also received reports of inappropriate social distancing. He added that gardaí will be checking on pubs.

Management of pubs and hotel bars were asked to voluntary close their doors on March 15.

He said: "We would ask the licensee to try and keep it up...We have reports from one particular area, I am not going to say which district it was of people ringing in saying 'this pub is open and that pub is open'...If a pub is open, we are duty-bound to check it."

Sergeant Wallace called on the public not to visit pubs and called on the licensees to 'stick with the plan.'

