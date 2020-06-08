Resilient traders in Donegal open their doors for the first time in months today

Contact
One of Donegal's much-loved stores opens its doors
Experts are urging people to shop locally, shop safely and support local business as shops across the county open their doors to customers for the first time in months, this morning.
Retailers with an entrance on to a street can resume in-person trade.
However, opening times and how shops and businesses operate may vary.
Shops in shopping centres cannot open today, but will resume trading on June 15.
Some large retailers including Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Penneys have decided to defer opening for a few more days in order to take additional time to get prepared, following Friday's announcement that all retailers could resume trade.
Meanwhile, McElhinney's opened this morning much to the delight of avid shoppers across the county.
Work from home
Those who can work from home are being asked to continue to do so, with the Government saying it is more important than ever that this happens.
Employers are being reminded that they must adhere to the Return to Work Safely Protocols, in order to keep staff, customers and suppliers safe.
The Health and Safety Authority will continue to carry out inspections to ensure compliance.
Marts can also reopen again, provided social distancing and hygiene can be maintained.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
People of Donegal invited to say what the sea means to them and be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.