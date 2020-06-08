Contact

Resilient traders in Donegal open their doors for the first time in months today

People are being urged to shop locally and shop safely

One of Donegal's much-loved stores opens its doors

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Experts are urging people to shop locally, shop safely and support local business as shops across the county open their doors to customers for the first time in months, this morning. 

Retailers with an entrance on to a street can resume in-person trade. 

However, opening times and how shops and businesses operate may vary. 

Shops in shopping centres cannot open today, but will resume trading on June 15.

Some large retailers including Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Penneys have decided to defer opening for a few more days in order to take additional time to get prepared, following Friday's announcement that all retailers could resume trade.

Meanwhile, McElhinney's opened this morning much to the delight of avid shoppers across the county. 

Work from home 

Those who can work from home are being asked to continue to do so, with the Government saying it is more important than ever that this happens.

Employers are being reminded that they must adhere to the Return to Work Safely Protocols, in order to keep staff, customers and suppliers safe.

The Health and Safety Authority will continue to carry out inspections to ensure compliance.

Marts can also reopen again, provided social distancing and hygiene can be maintained.

