Donegal Lidl being demolished to make way for new superstore

Lidl in Donegal Town is being demolished to make way for new larger store
It is only a week since Lidl in Donegal Town closed its doors for major expansion work, but the shop as we knew it has already been demolished.
The store had been due to close for 10 weeks in early April to complete the building work. But that was put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis.
However, the shop has now closed its doors to allow the work to continue and it is certainly strange to see the shop which has been a big part of Donegal Town for the last 20 years being reduced to rubble.
But it is all with a view to creating a much bigger Lidl store on the same site.
Much of the new work has already been completed at the rear of the building. Work to bring it all together now incorporating the old shop footprint will take place over the next 12 weeks. When the shop reopens in October it will be one of the biggest Lidl stores in Ireland.
