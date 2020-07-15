Property and land owners invited to express their interest in selling parcels of lands and sites to Donegal County Council

Land and property owners who have parcels of land, derelict sites and existing buildings in towns and villages may be able to sell their property to Donegal County Council for social housing purposes.

The local authority is inviting expressions of interest from land and property owners who would like to sell their property.

Green and brown field sites will be considered as will derelict, vacant or underused lands and properties in town/village centre locations.

The sites/properties should ideally be located in close proximity to sustainable communities and within walking distance of schools, shops, community and recreational facilities, restaurants and other facilities.

Lands being offered for sale should be suitably zoned i.e. suitable for immediate residential development, serviceable, and directly accessible from the public road. The sites should generally be level or have gentle slopes. Contaminated ground and sites prone to flooding will not be considered.

An expression of interest should be submitted to the address/email address listed below and must contain the following information:

Land/property owner contact details including name, address, phone number and email address

Site location map showing the boundary of the lands/property

Proof of land/property ownership by vendor (i.e. copy of folio)

Confirmation of acreage for land or

Confirmation of property size for properties

Details of current land zoning as per the pertaining Local Area/County Development Plan

Copy of relevant planning permission, if applicable and price

Queries and Expressions of interest should be submitted to: Housing Capital Section, Donegal County Council, The Three Rivers, Lifford, F93 PN3H.

You can also send your expression of interest to: housingcapital@donegalcoco.ie

Donegal County Council will review submissions and engage with property owners, as necessary. Donegal County Council is not obliged to accept any expression of interest received under this process. Acquisitions shall be subject to; negotiation, independent valuation, value for money, funding availability, Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government approval and Contract.

Donegal County Council is subject to the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2014.