Number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) increase in Donegal

Contact
Number of people claiming PUP increases in Donegal
The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal continues to rise with the latest figures from Government showing that 8,530 people are in receipt of the payment in the county this week.
Read also: Popular and unique Donegal coffee shop closes its doors permanently due to Covid-19
Last week, 7,946 people claimed the pandemic payment.
Read also: Donegal islander nurse elected new INMO president
Meanwhile, 228,858 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week nationally - an increase from 205,593 last week.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.