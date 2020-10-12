Number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) increase in Donegal

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal continues to rise with the latest figures from Government showing that 8,530 people are in receipt of the payment in the county this week.

Last week, 7,946 people claimed the pandemic payment.

Meanwhile, 228,858 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week nationally - an increase from 205,593 last week.