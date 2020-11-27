A unique holistic approach to beauty therapy developed over 40 years in a Donegal salon

When Mella Britton first opened the doors of Skin Therapy in Donegal Town the world of beauty was very different.

In the intervening 40 years, Mella’s intuitive understanding of the holistic nature of health and beauty and her own willingness to learn has seen her grow a loyal and happy customer base. She is grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey and is excited with what Skin Therapy offers today - a range of beauty treatments using only tried and tested top quality products, and kinesiology treatment that gets to the very heart of many health and well-being issues.

“We started off small and have grown since 1980,” she said. “The beauty world has changed so much since then.

“It has become very holistic. There is always a reason why a person would have a skin condition. I am in the unique position where I can use beauty therapy and kinesiology.

“Kinesiology is very powerful when married with a good skin care routine.”

Skin Therapy carries a full range of beauty treatments using two product ranges that Mella believes are very effective and kind to skin.

One of these is Thalgo Marine.

“Their unique selling point is that their products are organic and their packaging is eco-friendly,” she said.

The second product to feature at Skin Therapy is Guinot which includes the Hydraderm facial.

The Hydraderm Cellular Energy machine is used to treat all skin conditions from acne to anti-aging.

“It allows the skin to absorb the cleansing gels that we use with the machine,” said Mella. “It breaks down bacteria while regenerating and healing the skin.

“We wanted to go a step further with facials so we got the machine and we have had great results over the years for difficult skin conditions.”

There are a range of other facials including one-off boosts for people who have been on medication or how haven’t been giving their skin much attention previously.

Whatever your skincare needs, Mella and her team will guide you in the right direction.

Thalgo Marine and Guinot have been researching and developing new and innovative products and have been a good fit for Skin Therapy from the start.

Working with Mella in the salon are Tamara and Emma Jane. Together they carry out hands and nail treatments, electrolysis, make-up application and more.

“Emma Jane has been with me 16 or 17 years,” said Mella. “Tamara joined me as a student and stayed. I am delighted with them. I have been very lucky with my team over the years. Some have gone on to open their own salon and we still keep in touch.”

Discovering kinesiology was a defining moment for Mella. As well as carrying out treatments, she teaches the skill to others. The treatment is very effective in boosting health, energy and overall well-being.

“I feel with the climate that we are in at the moment, health and well-being is getting to be a big thing for people,” she said. “People want a boost to their immunity to keep bugs at bay.”

Mella has been closed for lockdown but has used the time to upgrade her website. She is grateful to Christina Irwin Photography and DMac Media for their help.

More information on the full range of treatments can be found at skintherapy.me

Mella is offering a free gift with all purchases on reopening.