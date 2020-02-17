Specsavers Letterkenny to launch hearing clinic in Buncrana

The audiology team at Specsavers Letterkenny has announced the opening of a new hearing clinic in The Lake of Shadows Hotel, Buncrana.

Starting from this Thursday, February 20, the team will offer hearing tests, hearing aid servicing, tuning, battery replacements and wax removal with microsuction, with the intention of expanding the services available at the clinic in the coming months.

Audiology director at Specsavers Letterkenny, Martina McNulty says: ‘Having listened to our customers from across the north west, we appreciate the difficulty of having to travel to Letterkenny for hearing services.

"Therefore, we decided to open this clinic to make audiology services more accessible for our customers across this region.

"At Specsavers Letterkenny, we are dedicated to providing the best professional service for our customers, along with expert advice and compassion. We strive to raise awareness of the importance of minding your hearing health, which is a vital part of an individual’s overall health check. With the launch of our new hearing clinic in Buncrana, we hope that more adults will be encouraged to prioritise their hearing health."

Specsavers Letterkenny store offers customers PRSI hearing benefits, which are available to both employed and self-employed workers. For anyone eligible for PRSI hearing benefits, the Department of Welfare will pay for half of the cost of a hearing aid, up to a maximum of €500 for a single aid, or to up €1,000 for a pair.

For the entire month of February, Specsavers stores will also be offering €400 off selected hearing aids and free earwax removal for over 50s.

The hearing clinic will launch on Thursday, 20 February with appointments running once a week on Thursdays.

To make an appointment for the Buncrana Hearing Clinic, please call Specsavers Letterkenny, on (074) 9167040.