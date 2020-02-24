Dragon’s Den presenter Richard Curran to tell Donegal businesses how they can maximise opportunities

Dragon’s Den presenter and well-known business journalist Richard Curran will share his thoughts on Brexit and how Donegal businesses can maximise opportunities at a business breakfast event in Letterkenny next week.

The business breakfast event will be hosted by Donegal County Council on Wednesday, March 4 in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny as part of Local Enterprise Week.

It is the first in a series of Donegal County Council Business Engagement events where Donegal businesses and those planning on starting a business or relocating their business to Donegal will have the chance to explore the opportunities arising from Brexit, participate in an expert panel discussion and engage with the Council and its various services.

“We are delighted to have journalist Richard Curran provide the keynote address at our first in a series of Business Engagement Events around the county,” Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan said.

“Brexit is a reality for us now and while there are still many uncertainties around the process and how the trade negotiations will progress, businesses here in Donegal and those looking to relocate to Donegal are already exploring opportunities to build resilience allowing them to continue to thrive and compete in an increasingly changing environment.”

Richard Curran is the presenter of The Business radio show on RTÉ Radio One and columnist with the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent as well as presenter on RTÉ’s Dragon’s Den. He has been a business journalist for 25 years and is a former deputy editor of The Sunday Business Post and former business editor of the Irish Independent. He has co-written two books, one on Irish entrepreneurs and the other on the collapse of Irish Nationwide Building Society and has made several TV documentaries for RTÉ.

The event will also include the launch of Donegal County Council’s new Business Concierge Service which is being set up as part of the Council’s newly formed Economic Development Division.

“This service is about helping local businesses who are thinking of starting, growing or relocating their business, to both navigate Council services by connecting them quickly with key services and personnel, to assist them in meeting any regulatory or statutory obligations and also by strategically facilitating inward investment to the County, both from within the island of Ireland as well as from abroad” explains the Councils Director of Economic Development Garry Martin.

“Our Business Concierge Service will operate hand in hand with other Council services including the Local Enterprise Office which already provides an extensive range of business supports and advice including mentoring, training and financial supports.”

Key personnel from various Council services including the Local Enterprise Office, Planning, Roads, Environmental & Pollution Control, Fire Safety, Commercial Rates and Property Solutions will be in attendance and will be available to offer advice on a one to one basis during the event.

The event will take place in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny from 8am to 10am on Wednesday 4 March 2020. Admission is free but booking is recommended. Book your place online at https://bit.ly/37LXe8m