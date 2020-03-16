Tobin's Deli in Letterkenny closed until further notice

Tobin's Service Station in Letterkenny have announced the closure of the shop's deli until further notice.

In a notice issued this evening, management at Tobin's stated: "It is with regret that we have closed Tobin's Deli until further notice.

"Our staff are our primary asset and our store layout just does not enable us under social distancing guidelines to have a safe working environment for both our loyal customers and staff. We sincerely hope this will only be for a short time and that we will be back in operation as soon as possible.

"In the meantime our forecourt and shop will remain open. We would ask where possible could customers pay by contactless."