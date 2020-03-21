Supermarket chains with stores across Donegal recruiting to meet Covid-19 demand

Two of Ireland’s biggest supermarket chains are looking for new staff to help meet the extra demand caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Supermarket giants Lidl and Aldi, which both have stores across Donegal, are recruiting new staff.

Lidl, which has six stores across Donegal, said it is launching a huge recruitment drive to fill more than 400 jobs across its store and warehouse network in Ireland.

Aldi, which has four stores in Donegal, said it was actively preparing to supplement its 4,000-strong workforce.

Opening hours

The supermarket chains have also announced adjustments to their opening times to ensure workers are rested and shops are stocked.

Lidl stores will now shut one hour earlier than usual at 9pm. From 9-11am every day will be prioritised as elderly shopping time. Protective shields have been put in place at tills.

Aldi stores will be opening from 8am to 8pm and will have elderly shopping time from 11am to 1pm.

WATCH: Donegal butcher assures "no shortage of food"