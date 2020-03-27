Contact

Donegal TD calls for fair treatment for businesses with infectious disease cover in current crisis

The Irish hospitality sector employs 180,000 people directly

Tourists flock to Donegal

Tourists flock to Donegal creating much-needed revenue in sectors

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Tourism has called on Ireland's insurance providers to be fair in their treatment of customers who hold general infection disease cover and who have been forced to shut their doors by the ongoing Covid-19 emergency. 

The Irish hospitality sector employs 180,000 people directly and makes an overall economic contribution that is worth between €5 and €7.6 billion each year.

Deputy Marc Mac Sharry said: “The ongoing Covid-19 emergency presents a significant threat to Irish hospitality and tourism providers, many of whom experienced a significant downturn in business before being formally asked to close."  

He welcomed the government’s decision to formally ask non-essential businesses to close, given the threat that was presented to public health and employee safety by Covid-19.

"Many of these businesses who have sought to make a claim for interruption of business arising from these restrictions have been shocked in recent days to find that their insurers will not be covering them, even where their cover includes business disruption arising from “infectious disease”.

"Business owners around the country acted in good faith to protect their employees and the general public, and it is galling to see many of them be refused cover for this incident. The Minister for Finance has stated that he believes businesses have a case “where there is a general infectious disease provision in a policy”, but he has yet to take steps to ameliorate this situation. I am calling on the Minister for Finance to bring insurers into the Department of Finance to resolve this crisis,” he said.

