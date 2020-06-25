Údarás na Gaeltachta supports Donegal companies during pandemic

Significant supports of almost two hundred thousand euro have been approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta in recent weeks for businesses in the Donegal Gaeltacht to support them during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the Donegal Gaeltacht area, €187,500 was approved for seventy-five businesses, thirty-eight applications were approved for the Online Trading Scheme and thirty-seven Business Continuity Vouchers were approved.

The majority of applications approved were for businesses in the services, food and drink, tourism, and manufacturing sectors.

Nationally, financial supports of over half a million euro have been approved by Údarás na Gaeltachta in recent weeks for Gaeltacht businesses to support them during the pandemic.