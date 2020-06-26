Contact

West Donegal tour operator delighted to be up and running from this Monday

Back on the road again as daily service to Letterkenny begins again

Government launches new campaign to encourage wearing of face masks

Michelle NicPhaidin

Those at Managan Tours are delighted to announce that their daily Letterkeny bus service is returning from Monday, June 29. 

Those at the well-known company have introduced measures to make your journey safer including introducing contactless payment, hand sanitiser being provided at bus entrance and coaches will be disinfected and sanitised daily. 

They ask all passengers to follow government advice in relation to the compulsory wearing of face coverings onboard their coaches and that everyone is a little extra patient and understanding towards all passengers and drivers as everyone adjusts to these new ways. 

