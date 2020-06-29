It's back to business with a smile for people across Donegal

Many businesses that were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions are reopening today and we are inviting you to send pictures of happy customers to news@donegaldemocrat.ie .

Pubs serving food, cafés and restaurants, hotels, and remaining retail outlets can all resume trading.

Customers will only be able to spend a maximum of one hour and 45 minutes in a pub and they must buy a meal worth at least €9.

They all must abide by strict public health measures, including observing social distancing requirements and the wearing of protective equipment, in certain situations.

The reopening follows the decision by the Government to bring forward some parts of its roadmap for restarting the economy.

The development means cafés, restaurants, pubs, and hotel bars that are serving food and beverages can resume business.

The two-metre physical distancing rules remain in place for them.

If the two-metre physical distance is not possible businesses are allowed to implement a one-metre rule in controlled environments, once other requirements have been met.

Hotels can also reopen to guests, as can hostels, caravan parks, and holiday parks, but strict guidelines have been outlined by Fáilte Ireland around how they should operate.

Indoor gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres, as well as yoga, pilates and dance studios can also open their doors to the public.

Services such as chiropractors, massage therapists and homoeopaths can also begin offering services - once more.

Nightclubs and discos must remain shut for now.

Those learning to drive can start taking lessons again and driving testing is also to resume.

But despite the loosening of restrictions, Government Return to Work Safely Protocols remain in place and anyone who can work from home should continue to do so wherever possible.

Masses, services and gatherings for worship can recommence, but the maximum number of 50 attending indoor gatherings will remain in place.

