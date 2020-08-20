Contact

This year #LoveDonegal day will take place on Wednesday, September 16

It is hoped to build on last year's huge success and get #LoveDonegal trending globally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

This years’s #LoveDonegal day will take place on Wednesday, September 16.

The proved a huge success last year and it is hoped that the same level of success will be achieved this year.

This is an opportunity, once again, to tell the world about our amazing county and it is hoped that everyone will play their part in the spreading the word. 

Taking part is easy and all you have to do is include hashtag #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú in your tweets or posts on Wednesday, September 16.

It would be great if you could include a few tweets or posts that highlight what we love about Donegal, special places, people and things to do here.  You can also post to Instagram using these hashtags.

Tweets/posts can include:

- Visiting or travelling around Donegal,
- The people of Donegal
- The landscape, coastline or islands of Donegal

- Music, art, sport, marine, business, culture and food
- The Gaeltacht and the Irish language
 

Why #LoveDonegal day is so important

As part of Donegal Connect, we want to extend our links with those who have Donegal roots or connections around the world, our diaspora, and to promote the county to the widest possible global audience. 

Donegal Connect works to strengthen our links with the Donegal diaspora and hope to benefit the diaspora and the county.

You can take part by:

- Tweeting or posting from your personal account using #LoveDonegal or #DúnnanGallAbú
- Tweeting or posting from your work, club or group accounts
- Liking and sharing/retweeting other #LoveDonegal #DúnnanGallAbú posts
- Asking your friends and family who are at home and abroad to join in
 

If everyone acts together, then we can get Donegal trending and highlight the many wonderful things we all love about our county.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

