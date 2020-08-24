Deaths in Donegal - Monday, August 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh

- Patricia Diver, Close Patrick, Carndonagh

- Maria Diver, Bellure, Glebe, Carndonagh

- Michael McDaid, Mount Marian, Milford

- Martin Doherty, Churchill

- Hughie Mc Fadden, Gweedore

- Mary Boyle, Frosses

- John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Moville

- Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan



John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh

The death has taken place at his late residence of John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh.

Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 26 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial for family and close friends only.



Patricia Diver, Close Patrick, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia Diver, Close Patrick, Carndonagh

Funeral leaving her home today, Monday at 12.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family and close friends.



Maria Diver, Bellure, Glebe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maria Diver, Bellure, Glebe, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home today, Monday, August 24 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.



Michael McDaid, Mount Marian, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place of Michael McDaid, Mount Marian, Milford.

Requiem Mass today, Monday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral, private to family only.

Martin Doherty, Churchill

The death has occurred of Martin Doherty, Ballynakilly, Churchill

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Hughie McFadden, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hughie McFadden, (Hughie Eoghanie Hughie) of Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal to his home in Carrickboyle today, Monday.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Mary Boyle, Frosses

The death has occurred peacefully in her home of Mary Boyle, Derryherk, Frosses.

Her remains are reposing privately at her home.

Removal today, Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery.

Due to the Government and Public Health Guidelines the funeral and interment is strictly family and close friends only.

John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville

The tragic deaths have occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville, Donegal, F93 EK60, loving father, son and daughter.

House private due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com today, Monday at 11am.

Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan

The death has taken place peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown of Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Private cremation will take place on Tuesday in the Lakeland crematorium, Cavan.

