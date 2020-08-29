Contact

Google Ireland and An Post join forces to bring digital skills training to Irish SMEs 

Digital skills webinar is free to attend for Irish businesses

Google to bring SME digital skills training to Waterford

Google and An Post have joined forced to bring digital skills training to SMEs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Google Ireland is partnering with An Post to host a new workshop as part of its Digital Garage webinar series. The workshop will take place on Thursday, September 3 from 9.30am and is free to attend. SMEs are invited to register via the website. 

Google’s Digital Garage brings free training to SMEs to help them grow their business successfully online, and provides free resources and supports to help them overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The webinar will bring together experts in marketing and selling online from Google and An Post, who will give advice and insights on the tools, resources and strategies required to help sustain Irish businesses. In addition, representatives from Stripe will present advice on how to manage online payments effectively. Attendees will be invited to:

Discover Google’s tools that are available to help small businesses navigate the current uncertainty, improve online visibility, and identify future opportunities for growth - tools like Google Trends, Google My Business, and Market Finder.
Explore the resources that An Post Commerce offers to support SMEs and learn about their e-commerce and logistics solutions.
Hear from Stripe about the importance of making online payments easy for customers in the mobile age.

Commenting, Damian Lynch, Head of Google Customer Solutions Ireland  said, “We are delighted to partner with An Post to bring an extended digital skills webinar to SMEs who are faced with continual economic challenges due to the coronavirus crisis. Google is committed to supporting Irish SMEs in their recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, and through this workshop, we hope that our expertise combined with the unique perspective of An Post on e-commerce will equip them with the necessary tools and skills to sell successfully online.”

A live Q&A will be hosted to conclude the webinar and businesses are encouraged to participate and take advantage of the expert speakers’ knowledge and insights regarding specific issues or challenges they are facing. 

Gilles Ferrandez, Sales Director, An Post Commerce said, “By partnering with Google, we can expand the reach of digital skills training to more businesses across the country faced with having to move from face-to-face sales to online transactions.  These practical and powerful resources, tools and training will equip businesses to overcome current challenges while helping them to protect and grow their business in the future.

Digital Garage is part of Google’s global business support initiative, Grow with Google, that aims to help people and businesses acquire the skills needed to embrace the opportunities that technology presents in today’s working world. As part of Grow with Google, Google has  committed support for 60,000 Irish SMEs and to provide free training to 40,000 people in digital skills by the end of 2021.

