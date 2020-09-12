Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The number of people using Donegal website went through the roof during staycation period

Number of people who used GoVisitDonegal.com increased a staggering 103% on same period last year

The number of people using Donegal website went through the roof during staycation period

Huge numbers of people visited Donegal website during lockdown

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The number of people who used the website GoVisitDonegal.com has increased a staggering 103% on the same period last year, a Glenties Municipal District heard on Tuesday.
The popular website provides information on accommodation, festivals, attractions and travel information.
The number of page views for the period spanning from January 1 to August 23 this year has also increased by 93% when compared to the same period last year.
If you compare page views from July 2020 to July 2019, you will find that in 2020 129,676 viewed the page compared to 47,586 in 2019 and increase of 172%.
The online summer campaign was delivered from July 13 until August 9 this year using variety of online channels.
Councillors at the meeting welcomed the statistics adding that they hoped to be better prepared for the influx of staycationers next year.
The website brandishes the hashtags #MakeaBreakforDonegal which linked with Fáilte Ireland’s domestic campaign.
The main aim of this campaign was to attract traffic to the Donegal Offers page of the govisitdonegal.com website, raise destination and brand awareness, attract potential visitors to book their Donegal holiday.
Councillors heard that the goals of the campaign were achieved and many people decided to come to the county on their staycation.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie