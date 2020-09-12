The number of people using Donegal website went through the roof during staycation period

Contact
Huge numbers of people visited Donegal website during lockdown
The number of people who used the website GoVisitDonegal.com has increased a staggering 103% on the same period last year, a Glenties Municipal District heard on Tuesday.
The popular website provides information on accommodation, festivals, attractions and travel information.
The number of page views for the period spanning from January 1 to August 23 this year has also increased by 93% when compared to the same period last year.
If you compare page views from July 2020 to July 2019, you will find that in 2020 129,676 viewed the page compared to 47,586 in 2019 and increase of 172%.
The online summer campaign was delivered from July 13 until August 9 this year using variety of online channels.
Councillors at the meeting welcomed the statistics adding that they hoped to be better prepared for the influx of staycationers next year.
The website brandishes the hashtags #MakeaBreakforDonegal which linked with Fáilte Ireland’s domestic campaign.
The main aim of this campaign was to attract traffic to the Donegal Offers page of the govisitdonegal.com website, raise destination and brand awareness, attract potential visitors to book their Donegal holiday.
Councillors heard that the goals of the campaign were achieved and many people decided to come to the county on their staycation.
