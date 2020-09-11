Donegal town is expected to get an outdoor food market as part of funding measures to help towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements

Donegal town is expected to get an outdoor food market as part of funding measures and interventions that help towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced details of the projects that have been approved for funding under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme that supports towns and villages to respond and adapt to COVID-19.

In the latest allocation of funding by Minister Humphreys, €3.3 million has been approved for 120 projects countrywide.

This is in addition to the €2.8 million that was announced under Round 1 of the scheme in August.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said:“I’m delighted to announce a second round of funding for projects under the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme. The challenges of recent months have highlighted the central role that our towns and villages play in the lives of people in rural areas. They are where we live, work, shop and socialise.

"The impact of Covid-19 has brought changes to all of our daily lives, but the projects I am approving today will assist rural towns and villages to adapt to those changes. It is important that we make our towns and villages as welcoming as possible and that we provide the infrastructure to allow people to engage with local shops and services, and with each other, in a safe manner at this time.

"The €3.3 million in funding which I am allocating today to 120 towns and villages is for projects that can be delivered quickly and which will encourage people into our towns and villages, and giving them the confidence to spend more time there. Today’s funding is in addition to an allocation of €2.8 million made to 120 projects in August and is supported through the Government’s July Stimulus Package.”

The Local Authorities, together with their local communities, have brought forward projects that will help meet the specific needs of their own areas. A wide variety of innovative measures are being supported under this round of funding, including the purchasing of marquees and equipment to facilitate outdoor events and festivals, and the provision of sheltered outdoor meeting spaces.

The minister said: "I’m also pleased to be able to provide support for the fit out of a number of Broadband Connection Points throughout the country, which will be vital for people in remote locations to stay connected or to work remotely.”