Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal Area welcomes allocation of over €125,000 that has been granted to local organisations

Comhlacht Forbartha an Fháil Carraigh have been granted a €47,354

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal Area welcomes an allocation of over €125,000 that has been granted for a number of local organisations

Over €125,000 granted to various organisations in the Glenties Municipal District

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Over €125,0000 has been sanctioned for Gaeltacht projects in the Glenties Municipal District. Among the organisations who have been approved for money is Comhlacht Forbartha an Fháil Carraigh has been granted €47,354 for respective developments. 

Other organisations that will benefit are Coláiste Arainn Mhór who have been granted €25,000 for certain improvement works. Galf Chumann Ghaoth Dobhair has been granted €16,524 for equipment, Coláiste Ghaoth Dobhair has been granted €4,536 for class room equipment, Togra Óige Mhuire has been granted €13, 025 for equipment for a temporary youth club, Comhar Chumann Forbartha Arainn Mhór has been granted €3,260 for upgrading the centre on an engineer's recommendation, CLG Ghaoth Dobhair have been allocated €9, 699 for sound system and Cumann Cheiltigh Ghaoth Dobhair have been granted €5,735 for team benches. 

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey together with Councillor  Anthony Molloy, has warmly welcomed the announcement by Ministers Catherine Martin TD and Jack Chambers TD, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media that an allocation of just over €125,000 has been sanctioned for Gaeltacht Capital Projects in the region. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie