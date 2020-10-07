The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal Area welcomes allocation of over €125,000 that has been granted to local organisations

Over €125,0000 has been sanctioned for Gaeltacht projects in the Glenties Municipal District. Among the organisations who have been approved for money is Comhlacht Forbartha an Fháil Carraigh has been granted €47,354 for respective developments.

Other organisations that will benefit are Coláiste Arainn Mhór who have been granted €25,000 for certain improvement works. Galf Chumann Ghaoth Dobhair has been granted €16,524 for equipment, Coláiste Ghaoth Dobhair has been granted €4,536 for class room equipment, Togra Óige Mhuire has been granted €13, 025 for equipment for a temporary youth club, Comhar Chumann Forbartha Arainn Mhór has been granted €3,260 for upgrading the centre on an engineer's recommendation, CLG Ghaoth Dobhair have been allocated €9, 699 for sound system and Cumann Cheiltigh Ghaoth Dobhair have been granted €5,735 for team benches.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey together with Councillor Anthony Molloy, has warmly welcomed the announcement by Ministers Catherine Martin TD and Jack Chambers TD, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media that an allocation of just over €125,000 has been sanctioned for Gaeltacht Capital Projects in the region.