A new campaign to support Donegal businesses takes place this November

A new campaign from the Economic Development Unit to support Donegal businesses will take place from November 6 until November 8.

#BuyDonegalWeekend will highlight the great range of Donegal products and services available and encourage people to buy them.

The campaign is being supported with an extensive online marketing campaign including a dedicated www.buydonegal.com website where consumers can go to find out more about products and services on offer from Donegal.