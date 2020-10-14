A new campaign to support Donegal businesses takes place this November

Contact
New campaign to highlight Donegal products and services
A new campaign from the Economic Development Unit to support Donegal businesses will take place from November 6 until November 8.
Read also: Councillor raises concern in relation to roads leading to lighthouses on two Donegal islands
#BuyDonegalWeekend will highlight the great range of Donegal products and services available and encourage people to buy them.
Read also: Donegal man's debut at the London Palladium a resounding success
The campaign is being supported with an extensive online marketing campaign including a dedicated www.buydonegal.com website where consumers can go to find out more about products and services on offer from Donegal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.