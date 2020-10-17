Donegal County Council has extended the deadline for Small Business Grant

Contact
In 2019 a total of 2,273 customers were awarded the grant at a cost of €443,654 to the council
Donegal County Council has extended the deadline for qualification under the Small Business Grant for commercial rates.
The deadline has been extended from October 31 to November 30 to allow businesses extra time to discharge their rates liability for 2020.
The scheme gives a grant of up to 7.5% of the annual rates demand (excluding arrears), and allows businesses a maximum annual grant of €375, subject to all rates for 2020 being paid in full on the account.
This grant is applied as a credit to the account at year-end.
The extension is part of the ongoing supports available to commercial business during their difficult trading period in 2020.
The council said this is additional support to businesses in conjunction with the Rates Grant Plus Restart Scheme, the six-month Commercial Rates Waiver Scheme for 2020, and the many business supports offered through the Local Enterprise Office.
