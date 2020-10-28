Contact

Number of people claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment increases in Donegal, this week

Almost 11,000 receive the payment this week

Number of people in Donegal claiming PUP on the increase

Number of people claiming PUP increases in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The number of people in Donegal receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has increased this week with 1,831 people more in receipt of the payment in comparison to the same period last week.

Last week 9,119 Donegal people received the pandemic payment, that number has increased to 10,950 this week.

Nationally, the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €85.6 million, an increase of over €20m from last week, to 295,860 people in receipt of the pandemic payment, this week. 

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 51,707 on the 244,153 people paid last week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving the payment this week is accommodation and food service activities, 90,051. It is followed by wholesale and retail trade, 43,432 and administrative and support service activities, 25,656.
 

