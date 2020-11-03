Local Enterprise Office offering help to Donegal businesses to prepare for Brexit

Donegal Local Enterprise Office is continuing to raising awareness of Brexit by stressing the need for businesses to prepare for the changes it will bring.

That was the message from National Brexit Day, organised by the Local Enterprise Office in partnership with the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN).

The event last month stressed the need for businesses to take action and prepare themselves for the changes coming from January 1.

Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise Donegal, said: “The feedback from our EEN Brexit event has been incredibly positive; we had strong engagement from businesses with 292 unique viewers and 405 people tuning into the event. On behalf of all the team, I would like to thank our contributors and panellists for making it such a thought-provoking and informative session. Our particular thanks to MC Eileen Magnier and to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who managed to fit the event into his schedule in Europe by tuning in from Brussels.”

Michael Tunney, Head of Enterprise Donegal is encouraging businesses in the county to prepare for the changes surrounding Brexit. Local Enterprise Office Donegal will host a Brexit "Meet the Expert" event online on Thursday, November 12 to help businesses prepare for the changes that will come from January 1, 2021

“The EEN Are you Brexit Ready? event brought into sharp focus the need for businesses to take action and prepare themselves for the changes coming from January 1 onwards.

“We were delighted with the content which generated lots of questions and highlighted specific issues for many businesses. To further support businesses during this time of change, Enterprise Europe Network, in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Offices in Ireland, is now hosting a follow-up event – Meet the Expert – on Thursday, November 12. We’re bringing Brexit experts direct to your screens with the first-ever virtual Meet the Expert event, offering one-to-one online sessions with a variety of up to 50 Brexit experts to help businesses work through their specific issues and get answers to their Brexit queries.”

“The Meet the Expert event is open to exporters and non-exporters. It’s an opportunity for companies throughout Ireland to get direct answers to key questions in the run-up to Brexit. The sessions will take the format of pre-arranged 20-minute meetings that will be available to book in advance with a range of Brexit Experts, dealing with issues such as Customs, standards and certification, supply of goods and services and currency – all the key things you must consider when trading with the UK, outside the EU.

“The experts will also help to identify the urgent tasks and applications needed to mitigate costly delays and penalties. Over 250 meetings will be held over the course of the three-hour period and you’ll be able to request bookings with an expert at a time that suits you.”

The Are You Brexit Ready? - Meet the Expert event takes place online on Thursday, November 12 from 2pm to 5pm. Participation is free of charge, but participants must register here before November 11: https://meet-expert-brexit-online-event.b2match.io/