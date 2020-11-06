Contact

JOBS: The Dundalk Democrat newspaper is looking for a new managing editor

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An exciting opportunity has opened up for a rising star in journalism as The Dundalk Democrat is looking for a new Managing Editor.

In print and online, this newspaper continues to serve its local community with great passion and flair, reflected in its continued excellent coverage of local news and sport in its community.

As Managing Editor of the Dundalk Democrat  you would be responsible for continuing the high standard of coverage, and for representing the newspaper in the local community, maintaining its leading position while implementing the strategies that will continue to strengthen the title.

The Dundalk Democrat is the voice of the town, backing the interests of the people of the area.  It’s exceptional website, www.dundalkdemocrat.ie, with over 1 million page views per month, is a market leader in the area.

The ideal candidate would have an exceptional news sense in this very busy news patch. They would have a strong contacts book. An understanding of the local newspaper market and the ever-evolving needs of local readers would also be essential. Continuing the high editorial standards in the design of the newspaper and its websites, they would also have a strong social media presence, and an ability to work in the varied media environment which ranges from online to print and video.

The ideal candidate will be the voice of the local community in Dundalk, with the ability and personality to work in a fast-paced environment, generating and maintaining contacts in the community.

Candidates must have a strong track record in journalism at a senior level. Exceptional credibility is a must and this role is ideally suited to a highly motivated individual with a flair for writing and an eye for detail. 

The newspaper is a member of the country’s leading regional newspaper group - Iconic News  - and the Managing Editor would be joining an editorial team of professional, dedicated and talented journalists working in communities throughout Ireland.

The closing date for applications is Friday, November 20, 2020.

To apply, please email in confidence brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie with a CV, covering letter and examples of your work.

The Iconic group also includes the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times.

