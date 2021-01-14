An experienced tradesman who can address many of your property needs

One of the many problems experienced by homeowners at this time of year is the influx of wildlife to their homes as the weather grows colder. Many people will find their cosy and comfortable home suddenly has mice, rats or bats living in their attic or in other areas of their home.

The man for the job

One man who is happy to help you with this issue, and many other domestic difficulties you may be experiencing is Pauric Keenaghan who is based in Ballyshannon but is more than content to travel to where he is needed in the county: “I will travel all places, it doesn’t really matter to me. I have been on the road all my life so it makes no difference to me.”

Pauric, who is fully registered and insured, is an expert in proofing homes and hotels for rodents and insects. He has a wealth of experience in this area and has been called upon on many occasions.

He said: “I cover domestic dwellings, hotels and bed and breakfasts, I cover all these areas ... I do proofing against rodents and everything.”

Checks the home for entry points

One of the first things he does when he is called to your home is to check the point of entry rodents may be using to gain access to the building. He appreciates that bats are a protected species and will adhere to all government guidelines in relation to them: “You can put a bat box outside and they can go and use it.”

He then ensures that the path of entry is no longer available to them. He is fully aware of and conscious of all Covid-19 regulations and will also call to your home in a confidential manner.

He travels to your home in a work van without any signage so that your business will remain your own. Pauric will also hoover your attic.

Plumber for many years

A fully qualified plumber for many years, he also carries out a myriad of plumbing affiliated duties around your home amongst which are fitting cat walks to water tanks, cleaning out water tanks, the checking of ball valves and overflows and fitting much-needed lids on tanks.

The Ballyshannon man also cleans gutters and fits vents and core vents in rooms.

He said that vents in walls are important. “I core holes or drill holes in the walls and fit vents on it. You need vents for circulation of air. If there is no air change in the house, it is dirty air you are inhaling. “It is part of the regulations now - you have to have vents. If you were building a new house, you will have to have vents, or vents in the windows.”

Knowing your insulation is right

He also checks your insulation: “I check the insulation, in the attic and if it has been contaminated you take out the insulation and re-lay new stuff.

“When you insulate the attic, some people put in the foam then so the attic is airtight - so there is no air coming into the attic and your roof ... your timbers in your roof they rot.”

He said he has over 20 years of experience in the plumbing trade. He also carries out many other jobs you may need done around your home. He is used to working in both domestic and commercial surroundings. So, with a wealth of experience and armed with an ability to carry out many trades in your home, Patrick would certaintly be the man to call to check out the jobs that you need done around your home and around your business.

Pauric has a friendly nature and is easy to talk to.

Contact

You can contact Pauric by calling 087 168 2476 or by sending him an email to pk1propertycare@gmail.com.