John McElhinney awarded the Drapers Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

CEO and founder John McElhinney has been awarded the Drapers Lifetime Achievement Award 2021in London, this afternoon.
The well-known retailer and businessman established McEllhinneys in Ballybofey in 1979.
Staff at the well-known and much-loved outlet took to social media to say: We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous achievement with John and his family. John's leadership and commitment has impacted every member of his staff and his community."
