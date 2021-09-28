BuyDonegal is back again this year showcasing all the county has to offer

Following on from a phenomenally successful 2020 campaign, #BuyDonegal will, once again, return in 2021, showcasing the best of Donegal business.

The campaign provides an opportunity for businesses across the county to highlight their exciting and innovative range of products and services and most importantly encourage people to buy them. The initiative, developed by Donegal County Council, will run from Friday, November 5 and run right up until the end of December, providing ample opportunity

for festive stocking fillers.

"#BuyDonegal provides a fantastic platform for Donegal businesses to highlight their genuine craft, innovation and appeal. Last year we saw a huge response from both businesses and the public in collectively promoting enterprise in the county. 2021 will provide an opportunity to build on the success of the inaugural campaign and generate even greater interest in #BuyDonegal’’ said Cllr Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

#BuyDonegal offers consumers a great opportunity to buy their special Donegal gift in time for Christmas while also supporting the local economy. It supports a range of enterprise such as food and drink producers, designers and makers, tourism providers and retailers. It will be supported with an extensive online marketing campaign including a dedicated buydonegal.com website where consumers can go to find out more about the wonderful products and services on offer from Donegal. You can log on now to find out some of the great businesses involved and start your shopping list in advance of its

November start.

The Director of Economic Development and Information Systems at Donegal County Council, Garry Martin, said: “over 250 businesses got behind #BuyDonegal in 2020 and it provided a great boost to the Donegal business community. The positive message it delivered, not just to the people of Donegal and our Diaspora, but internationally was fantastic.’’

For the people of Donegal near and far, they can support the campaign and Donegal businesses by simply buying a Donegal product or service and sharing an image of this on social media using the hashtag #BuyDonegal or as Gaeilge #CeannaighDúnnanGall.

For Donegal businesses who have not yet signed up to the campaign please visit

https://donegal.ie/businessportal to register your details.