Virtual Connect Donegal set to take place this October 28

The success of last year’s Donegal Connect virtual event and the keen interest from audiences across the world, has prompted another exciting and enterprising event being run this year.

Donegal Connect 2021 has been officially launched with an exciting programme of events to take place virtually on Thursday, October 28. The key themes for this year’s event focus on starting a tech business in Donegal and showcasing inward investment in the region.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Jack Murray said: "As in 2020, we are this year hosting Donegal Connect online and while we would want to welcome our diaspora in person, we can at least reconnect with our friends from all corners of the world virtually. We are delighted to showcase the successful businesses operating in the region and the supportive eco-system that has developed to drive this success. With this in mind, we invite the people of Donegal, our Diaspora and other interested parties to Donegal Connect virtually this year. Please share this among your family and friends and those thinking of returning to Donegal to set up a new business or those seeking to invest in the county. We want to showcase Donegal to as many as we can.’’

Donegal Connect 2021 will be split into two engaging and insightful sessions.

The first session focuses on the dynamic tech sector and will feature several Donegal-based businesses and entrepreneurs who are at different stages in the journey of starting and establishing a business in the region. Speakers include John McNamara from Sendmode, Clare Ryan of ITUS and Philip Graham of Secora. This session will aim to provide practical and informative advice for those who are considering embarking on this journey in Donegal.

The second session tells the story of Donegal in terms of its readiness and support for inward investment, as well as the eco-system in place that allows companies to establish and grow in the region. Speakers on the day will include Garry Martin and Michael Tunney of Donegal County Council and Michelle Conaghan of the IDA and David Roche of Tata Consulting Services, Eamonn Gallagher of Virtual Teic who have moved back from East Coast America to set up business in Donegal and Niamh Walsh, moderator for the day who moved back from Dublin to set up successfully her own company. There will also be impartial observers such as Mark O’Connell, OCO Global who have huge experience in terms of identifying current global trends in investment and Mary McKenna, a hugely successful entrepreneur and investor based in the county.

Director of Economic Development, Information Systems & Emergency Services for Donegal County Council, Garry Martin said: “Donegal is home to a wide range of new and emerging business sectors and opportunities for investment. As such, we encourage not only our diaspora audiences across the world, but also those located across the country to take part in Donegal Connect 2021 to learn more about the experiences of other entrepreneurs and businesses in the area and the supports available to them”.

Event details are below:

Session 1: Starting a Tech Business in Donegal.

Date: October 28th 12pm to 1.30pm

Venue: on-line via zoom webinar – Event Recorded, shared on LEO YouTube

Click HERE to register.

Session 2: Donegal: your location for business success.

Date: October 28th 2.30 to 4pm

Venue: on-line via zoom.

Click HERE to register.