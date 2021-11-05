Buy Donegal initiative will run until the end of December

Donegal people encouraged to support the campaign this Christmas
The #BuyDonegal initiative began this morning and will showcase the best of Donegal business across the globe.
The campaign provides an opportunity for businesses across the county to highlight their products and services and to encourage people to buy them.
The #BuyDonegal campaign is back for another year, an amazing opportunity to highlight and promote all the fantastic Donegal-based brands and products on the market.— Magee1866 (@Magee1866) November 5, 2021
We're proud to be part of it. #BuyDonegal#Magee1866 pic.twitter.com/rvnMvuFZUz
The campaign, now in its second year, runs until December 31, 2021.
