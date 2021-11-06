Search

06/11/2021

Killygordon-based yogurt company to be acquired for €29m

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

Killygordon-based Nomadic Dairy is to be acquired by the specialist food investment group BiaVest in partnership with Development Capital in a deal worth around €29 million.

Part of the Donegal Investment Group, Nomadic Dairy is a premium branded yogurt manufacturer which employs 80 people in Killygordon in Donegal. It supplies multiple products across the UK and Ireland, with the UK now accounting for 80% of the company's revenue, according to the RTÉ report. 

Six-million euro of the total will be paid as a deferred consideration contingent on financial performance next year.

Its products are listed by five of the top six UK grocery multiples and by most of the leading convenience and forecourt retailers.

Established in 1998, Nomadic has recorded significant year-on-year growth, doubling unit sales every five years since 2010.

The company has grown its revenues by over 50% in the past four years, adding to its product range and expanding across the grocery, convenience and food service distribution channels.

The partnership of BiaVest and Development Capital, which includes funding from Bank of Ireland, positions the company to build on the growth it has achieved over the past two decades.

"Nomadic Dairy is Donegal to its core but, like BiaVest, is international in its outlook," BiaVest CEO Hilliard Lombard said.

"We're investing alongside Development Capital and bringing a shared passion for high-quality, nutritious food products and the ambition to bring them to new markets and new consumers."

"Nomadic Dairy represents the ideal type of business and growth opportunity for Development Capital to back," Andrew Bourg, Partner Development Capital said.

"We are delighted to have partnered with both them and BiaVest and we are looking forward to working with both parties to drive and unlock Nomadic Dairy's growth ambition."

