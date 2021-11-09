Search

09/11/2021

Huge increase in number of people using GoVisitDonegal website

Huge increase in number of people using GoVisitDonegal website

Michelle NicPhaidin

news@donegallive.ie

Fifty per cent more people used the GoVistDonegal.com website this year than last, a Glenties Municipal District has heard. 

Page views on the site has also increased by 28.63%. 

Traffic came from 163 countries in total. The top ten countries included on the list are Ireland, the United Kingdom, United States, China, Germany, Canada and France. 

GoVisitDonegal Social media continues to promote the county across Facebook; Instagram and Twitter. Over 50,000 follow the the page on Facebook, over 15,000 on Twitter and over 20,000 on Instagram. 

In late August, the Tourism Unit submitted an application nominating the ‘Keep Discovering Donegal’ campaign for the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards 2021 presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA. This project has been successfully shortlisted as a Finalist under the ‘Best Tourism Initiative’ category.

The LAMA Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 27 in Dublin where winners will be announced.

