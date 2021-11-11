Search

Major award for Donegal company for use of plant-based cartons and commitment to sustainability

The business has reduced its carbon footprint by 80%

Aurivo National Account Manager, Stephen Hannon, Aurivo Insights and Marketing Manager, Niamh Jinks and Stephen Blewitt, General Manager of Dairy at Aurivo

Aurivo Consumer Foods has received the prestigious Dairy Private Label Manufacturer of the Year Award at the inaugural Irish Private Label and Contract Manufacturer Awards 2021.

The Award has recognised the work Aurivo is undertaking in collaboration with its retail partners in Ireland as regards to sustainability.

Aurivo’s achievement of being the first dairy cooperative in Ireland to launch the larger format Fully Renewable Tetra Rex ® Plant -based Carton across major Irish retailers was cited as one of the key reasons Aurivo scooped the distinguished award. Today, all of Aurivo’s milk cartons are fully plant based.

The award celebrates Aurivo Consumer Foods’ commitment to continually investing in plant, technology, processes, and people to ensure it meets and exceeds the expectations of Irish and international buyers.  Aurivo Consumer Foods is the only dairy processor in Ireland to process private label milk for all major retailers nationwide. 

Stephen Blewitt, General Manager of Dairy at Aurivo said: “We are delighted that Aurivo Consumer Foods have been honoured at the inaugural Irish Private Label and Contract Manufacturer Awards. The award recognises Aurivo’s achievements as a trusted global leader in producing dairy products and ingredients to the highest standards for its wide customer base. 

“It also highlights our commitment to our customers to maintaining the highest standard of food quality and producing the best pasture-based products in an innovative and sustainable manner, all while working to enhance the lives of our members, customers, colleagues and the general community in which we operate.” 

“The award is a testament to Aurivo embracing the world’s first fully plant-based carton and our dedication to encouraging retailers to introduce sustainable options for customers. I’d also like to thank our milk suppliers who continue to produce top quality milk and their hard work and dedication ensures that our high standards are consistently met and that should be commended.” 

Following the completion of a significant investment by Aurivo in its milk processing facility in Killygordon in 2019, the business has now reduced its carbon footprint by 80%.

Launched in 2021, the Irish Private Label & Contract Manufacturer Awards seek to recognise the best-in-class manufacturers operating in this sector in Ireland and their achievements in competing on the world stage.

