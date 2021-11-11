Boston and Ireland Northwest Join virtually for the 13th Annual Golden Bridges Conference

This year’s annual Golden Bridges Conference will be held virtually on Friday, November 19 when political leaders, business, community representatives, tourism and education providers from Ireland north west and Boston will join together to further bind their relationship as the regions start to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the second year that the hugely popular and influential transatlantic conference will be hosted virtually. The setting for this year’s event will be from Gteic, in the rugged and beautiful Gaoth Dobhair.

Léargas ar an obair a dhéanann Údarás na Gaeltachta san fhíseán spleodrach seo.



Más mian leat tuilleadh eolais a fháil, tabhair cuairt ar https://t.co/E0TtAaTBXV#SeoÍAnGhaeltacht #Gaeltacht pic.twitter.com/V4J2MU0PuI — Údarás na Gaeltachta (@UdarasnaG) October 23, 2021

It will feature a range of speakers and delegates from the US, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, who will discuss themes of investment, innovation, tourism, culture and education.

Among those confirmed to participate at the event are Rachael Rollins, Suffolk County District Attorney in Boston and the Minister Charlie McConalogue, TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland.

The Golden Bridges Conference will give the global audience a unique insight into how those living and working in the border region of Derry, Strabane and Donegal are continuing to work in close collaboration to attract investment, create jobs and boost the economy post pandemic. Despite the global challenges in recovering from the pandemic and locally the implications of Brexit, the region looks forward with optimism and confidence.

The conference will feature a range of panel discussions covering a range of topics that include: Northwest Ireland: open for investment, A Region on the Rise; Enhancing Northwest Ireland’s Compelling Visitor Proposition; New Medical School Up and Running; Exploring a Continent of Culture, Heritage and History; Working Globally and Living Locally; Ireland Northwest: A global Exemplar for Cross Border Co-operation; A Revived City Region for a new era; Valuing our Transatlantic Partnerships and Ireland North West: a hot bed of innovation. Guests will hear from speakers from various community, cultural and commercial sectors from both sides of the Atlantic.

An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray believes the conference is a unique opportunity for people in the United States and across the globe to see at first hand the partnership approach to attracting investment to the Ireland North West City region.

He said: “The Golden Bridges Conference is always a key date in our business diary, providing an opportunity to forge valuable business connections and augment the strong network of partnerships we have established over the years. This is the second year we have had to meet virtually and while it’s disappointing we can’t meet in person it’s still important that we get a chance to tell our story and reconnect with our business, community and education partners to provide an update on the work we are doing and find out about new opportunities that exist for us. The Golden Bridges event provides both Councils with a unique opportunity to highlight the positive work being done in both regions in the face of these shared economic challenges and how our collaborative approach sets us in a good position to progress with our ambitions for the NW region.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Alderman Graham Warke says it was more important now than ever for the two Councils to re-engage with partners and businesses in the United States.

He said: "This year's Golden Bridges will once again showcase the very best of the Northwest region to an audience of influential business and political leaders in the United States. Despite a number of unprecedented challenges, our region has continued to spearhead a very strong and unique strategic partnership. We have successfully worked together in unit across a number of areas and shown strength and resilience, and this conference will provide us with a huge opportunity to showcase these initiatives and profile the excellent work that is being done on the ground to profile our strong regional economic development offering to delegates across the Atlantic."

The event is being jointly coordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council with Aisling events and will take place virtually, broadcasting from the Gteic in Gaoth Dobhair.

Golden Bridges aims to promote partnerships between Ireland Northwest and Boston, Massachusetts and also to highlight various community, business, and education initiatives in the two regions by bringing together influential business and political leaders.

It will take place online on Friday, November 19 from 08:00 to 13:00 EST/13:00 to 18:00 GMT.

To register for Golden Bridges or view the event programme visit – https://aisling-events.com/ golden-bridges-registration- 2021/