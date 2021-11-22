ALERT: Irish retail chain recalls baby product due to suffocation fears

Search

22/11/2021

ALERT: Irish supermarket chain recalls baby product due to suffocation fears

Dunnes Stores is recalling a product for babies due to a risk of suffocation. 

According to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), the company is carrying out the voluntary recall of their Unicorn Sleep & Grow Baby Sleep Bag 2.5 Tog. 

The suffocation risk is reportedly due to "a large neck opening" on products sold between August 2020 and May 2021. 

Customers who purchased the product are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to a local Dunnes Stores shop for a full refund. 

According to the CCPC, an estimated 4,480 products sold in the Republic of Ireland have been affected. 

The affected products have the Serial Number 5099011588787 and Style Number 6454486.

