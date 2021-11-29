Search

29 Nov 2021

Deputy warns of thousands of jobs at risk within fishing sector without Government intervention

Deputy warns of huge of job losses within the fishing sector without Government intervention

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Deputy Joe McHugh and Councillor Barry Sweeny have warned thousands of jobs will be at risk within the fishing sector within the coming months without departmental intervention.  

Deputy McHugh and Cllr Sweeny were speaking following a recent visit to the coastal town of Killybegs - a town that depends heavily on the fishing industry. 

Deputy McHugh who met with those working in the fish processing industry said: "Just out of a meeting with fish processors, a very good meeting but a sobering meeting unless there is direct intervention by the department, there will be thousands of jobs at risk here in January, February, March, both directly and indirectly."

He said that the intervention needs a control plan which ought to be introduced immediately. 

"This is a very, very serious issue and an important issue, as well," he said. 

Fine Gael Counillor, Barry Sweeny said: "It is at breaking point here - the fishing industry and the processing industry. There are ... fifteen hundred, sixteen hundred that are in doubt that are certainly going to be affected severely unless we get some immediate action from the department."

An estimated 500 jobs could be lost - Killybegs

EU decision to stop weighing fish in factories going to cripple industry

