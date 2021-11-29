Hotel which was formerly owned by Daniel O'Donnell changes hands

The Viking House premises, a hotel which was formerly owned by superstar Daniel O'Donnell, has changed hands and is now under the stewardship of a new owner Colm Bonner, a native of Kincasslagh.

The hotel was owned by Daniel O'Donnell in the 90's and was run by his sister Kathleen and her husband John. It was sold by Daniel in 2001.

A member of a well known local family, the community of Kinncasslagh and surrounding areas wish Colm well with this new venture. The community would also like to pay tribute to the former owner, Pauline Carey, who ran this premises to a very high standard for almost almost two decades. She always had a warm welcome for all callers to the premises.

Located on the Wild Atlantic Way in the Donegal Gaeltacht, the Viking House offers a perfect base for all those who are visiting and who wish to discover the hidden gems that this county has to offer with exquisite white sandy beaches at every turn, fantastic sea-angling opportunities, unrivalled golfing experiences, miles of coastline and caves to explore by sea-kayak and access to one of Ireland’s most acclaimed rock-climbing locations at Cruit Island.